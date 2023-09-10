Verratti in Qatar at Al Arabi: his secrets

Marco Verratti says goodbye to Paris and PSG after 11 years. now one step away from the transfer to Al Arabi, in Qatar. There is an agreement, all that is missing are the medical visits and the signature. The Doha club offers him a salary more than doubled compared to the 14.5 million euros gross that he earns in France (last December the midfielder had renewed until 2026). Verratti set the record for championships won in Ligue 1, winning a total of 30 titles (including cups) with the PSG shirt, which earns around 50 million euros. Already in May Verratti had agreed to negotiate with the Saudis of Al Hilal, after a painful season having ended up in the sights of the media and the ultras, who went to scream right under the windows of the club’s headquarters to send him away, with Neymar and Messi . Messi migrated to Miami, Neymar was dumped for 90 million at Al Ahli and now Verratti’s farewell has arrived.

September 10, 2023 | 11:38

