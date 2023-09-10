Home » 22 years after the attacks on the Twin Towers in New York, two more victims identified
22 years after the attacks on the Twin Towers in New York, two more victims identified

22 years after the attacks on the Twin Towers in New York, two more victims identified

NEW YORK. On the eve of the 22nd anniversary, and for the first time since September 2021, New York authorities have named two more victims of the September 11, 2001 massacres at the World Trade Center. The identified man and woman are the 1,648th and 1,649th victims, respectively, to be named by the medical examiner’s office. This was announced by a spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams. The remains were identified thanks to advanced DNA testing. The names of the two victims were not made public at the request of their families.

Meanwhile, as a result of the massacres in New York, people continue to die: the fire brigade has added 43 new names to its World Trade Center Memorial Wall which commemorates firefighters, paramedics and civilians during rescue operations among the rubble of the Twin Towers.

