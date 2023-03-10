Eleven years and zero titles in Europe for Paris Saint Germain. With Bayern Munich yet another fool in the Champions League (5 times out in the round of 16, 4 in the quarterfinals, once in the semifinals and once in the final) which detonated the social anger of the fans and also of the sports press French. All the players ended up in the media mincer. Everybody except Kylian Mbappeidol of the fans after rejecting Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 to stay in the club of the emirs of Qatar with a 600 million euro contract until 2025.

“Verratti, come back to breaking latest news to eat kebabs”

The popular commentator of RMC SportDaniel Riolo, was very harsh towards the Italian playmaker Marco Verratti. “We must send him back to breaking latest news, so he can eat his kebabsstrolling by the sea, getting his shots, smoking his cigarettes – said Riolo -. He will be silent and will not disturb anyone. I don’t even know if he could be a starter in my son’s team. I’ve been saying this for years, he is a street player“.

(photo Twitter.com/PescaraCalcio)

The replica of breaking latest news Calcio

The invitation to “go back to breaking latest news to have his drinks and smoke his cigarettes” was not answered by the midfielder of the national team. It was breaking latest news who replied on social media with subtle irony to the French commentator. “We have nothing against it.. on the contrary! Training sessions, games, two arrosticini and lots of sea“, reads the post at Twitter of the Abruzzo club. Verratti was born in breaking latest news and he played with breaking latest news Calcio first in the youth team (from 2006 to 2008) and then in the first team until 2012, contributing to the victory of the 2011-2012 Serie B championship and promotion to Serie A.