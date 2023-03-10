Home Sports Verratti in the crosshairs: “Back to breaking latest news to eat arrosticini”
Sports

Verratti in the crosshairs: “Back to breaking latest news to eat arrosticini”

by admin
Verratti in the crosshairs: “Back to breaking latest news to eat arrosticini”

The invitation of the French commentator to the playmaker of the national team. breaking latest news Calcio offers Verratti: “Training, matches, two arrosticini and lots of sea”


Eleven years and zero titles in Europe for Paris Saint Germain. With Bayern Munich yet another fool in the Champions League (5 times out in the round of 16, 4 in the quarterfinals, once in the semifinals and once in the final) which detonated the social anger of the fans and also of the sports press French. All the players ended up in the media mincer. Everybody except Kylian Mbappeidol of the fans after rejecting Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 to stay in the club of the emirs of Qatar with a 600 million euro contract until 2025.

“Verratti, come back to breaking latest news to eat kebabs”

The popular commentator of RMC SportDaniel Riolo, was very harsh towards the Italian playmaker Marco Verratti. “We must send him back to breaking latest news, so he can eat his kebabsstrolling by the sea, getting his shots, smoking his cigarettes – said Riolo -. He will be silent and will not disturb anyone. I don’t even know if he could be a starter in my son’s team. I’ve been saying this for years, he is a street player“.

(photo Twitter.com/PescaraCalcio)

The replica of breaking latest news Calcio

The invitation to “go back to breaking latest news to have his drinks and smoke his cigarettes” was not answered by the midfielder of the national team. It was breaking latest news who replied on social media with subtle irony to the French commentator. “We have nothing against it.. on the contrary! Training sessions, games, two arrosticini and lots of sea“, reads the post at Twitter of the Abruzzo club. Verratti was born in breaking latest news and he played with breaking latest news Calcio first in the youth team (from 2006 to 2008) and then in the first team until 2012, contributing to the victory of the 2011-2012 Serie B championship and promotion to Serie A.

See also  No Green pass: who is behind the clashes in Rome - breaking latest news

You may also like

1. FC Magdeburg: Found in the river –...

IN SYDNEY 2000 THE OLYMPIC CONSECRATION OF BENIAMINO...

Biathlete Lena Häcki-Groß talks about eating disorders in...

Ronaldo furious, comes out kicking the bottles after...

Double victory in the sprint – biathlon juniors...

2. Bundesliga: FCK suffering from a cold with...

Martin Harnik: “HSV will be in the top...

Do you remember… Stephane Demol, the centre-back chased...

KD was accidentally injured three times in two...

School needs more sports and exercise instead of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy