Capcom today announced that the team-based online action game Exoprimalwhich will see us battling hordes of dinosaurs while wearing futuristic battle armor, is coming July 14th and will be in the Game Pass at launch.

The Japanese study further revealed that from 17 to 19 March we can try beforehand the title thanks to a period of Open Beta: an excellent opportunity to get a clearer idea about the game.

The announcement is accompanied by new official information and a trailer for the game: here’s everything below.

Exoprimal is a team-based online action game that pits the cutting edge technology of humanity’s exosuits against the most ferocious beasts in history: the dinosaurs. Exosuits are grouped into different roles and players pilot them to withstand overwhelming swarms of dinosaurs in team-based, online-only action game modes.

History

The year is 2040… Sudden outbreaks of dinosaurs have engulfed the world in a crisis that threatens the very existence of humanity.

But not all hope is lost. The Aibius company has developed a hyper-advanced artificial intelligence, called Leviathan, capable of predicting the location of future epidemics.

This technology, along with Aibius’ revolutionary motorized suits, or exosuits, offers humanity a chance to stem the tide of saurian swarms.

Exosuit pilots, otherwise known as exofighters, are in high demand.

Take the exofighter aptitude test and join the ranks of Aibius’ heroic pilots in their fight to avert the extinction of the human race.

Exosuit

Exosuits are state-of-the-art power suits developed to combat the dinosaur menace. Based on their range of abilities, exosuits are primarily classified into one of three roles: assault, tank, and support.

Exofighters can change suits at any time, even during battle, by performing a suit change. Take advantage of this flexibility to change your team composition on the fly and accomplish your goals.

Roles

Assault – Assault Suits focus on dealing damage to enemies with close, medium, or long range attacks. While the exact payloads differ, each assault exosuit is equipped with weapons and abilities suited to its effective range. Use the best weapon for the situation and eradicate everything that stands in your way.

Assault Suits focus on dealing damage to enemies with close, medium, or long range attacks. While the exact payloads differ, each assault exosuit is equipped with weapons and abilities suited to its effective range. Use the best weapon for the situation and eradicate everything that stands in your way. Tank – Tank exosuits specialize in protecting allies by attracting enemy attacks and absorbing damage. Whether holding back a massive horde or stopping the relentless attacks of the dinosaurs, exosuit tanks will form your team’s first line of defense.

– Tank exosuits specialize in protecting allies by attracting enemy attacks and absorbing damage. Whether holding back a massive horde or stopping the relentless attacks of the dinosaurs, exosuit tanks will form your team’s first line of defense. Support – Support exosuits use a variety of skills to ensure the survival of the team. While the ability to repair allied exosuits is the most common, support exosuits also come with a variety of buffing skills and debuffs. Support exosuits use these abilities to improve the team’s effectiveness in combat and reach objectives faster.

Equipment

Equipment are additional pieces of equipment for exosuites. Equipment grants exosuites additional abilities, but only one can be equipped at a time.

For example, the Zephyr exosuit excels at close combat, but struggles with ranged enemies. By equipping her with the Cannon gear, Zephyr will be able to use a long-range laser.

Or, equip Roadblock with Aid gear to provide healing and create a formidable first line of defense.

Players can experiment with different combinations of gear and exoskeletons to find their ideal playstyle.

Both rigs and exosuits can be changed at any time.

Dino Survival

In Dino Survival, two teams of five compete to complete objectives. Teams must follow the Leviathan’s directives and complete the mission before their opponents to win.

Some situations pit players against each other in direct combat, while others require players to team up with their rivals to take down a major enemy.

In Dino Survival, the missions change according to the players progression through the game. The experience will be different every game, even those where the environment and objectives are already known.

Players can unlock story sequences by playing Dino Survival and earn rewards such as experience points to raise player and exosuit levels.

Dinosaurs

Dinosaurs, once the most fearsome and powerful creatures in the animal kingdom, are no longer history.

However, spacetime travel through the vortexes has mutated these beasts and increased their ferocity to levels never seen before.

To face this crisis, humanity must rely on ingenuity and its most powerful weapons, the exo suits.

Neosaurs

Neosaurs are mutated dinosaurs with unusual appearances and abilities.

Dinosaurs are imbued with highly unstable energy when they cross the vortex barrier after traversing through spacetime.

This energy is responsible for the ferocious transformation that many dinosaurs undergo.

Neosaurs possess an extremely high concentration of this energy, which gives them unusual appearances, abilities, and attacks.