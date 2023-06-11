Verstappen and Alonso are equal champions

The youngster Verstappen and the senior Alonso have what makes really great Formula 1 drivers: they never crash on the fine line of “all or nothing”.

Fernando Alonso (right) and Max Verstappen: two racing drivers with an extremely strong instinct for the right thing. Remko De Waal / Image

It is the chaos on the track that brings out the true qualities of racing drivers, and one of the best opportunities for this is always the Monaco Grand Prix. In the 80th year of the Formula 1 classic, it’s a downpour after 54 of the 78 laps that underlines why winner Max Verstappen and pursuer Fernando Alonso can be aggressive in all conditions: They are two extreme instinct racers.