Verstappen fastest in Monaco training – sport.ORF.at

Max Verstappen set the best time in the second free practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix. The two-time Formula 1 World Champion relegated the only real Monegasque in the field to second place at his home spectacle on Friday. Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari was only beaten by the Dutchman in the Red Bull by 65 thousandths of a second.

Third was Carlos Sainz, who, however, demolished his Ferrari towards the end. Fourth was his Spanish compatriot Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin. Nico Hulkenberg finished 15th in the Haas.

In the World Championship standings, Verstappen leads with 119 points ahead of his Mexican team-mate Sergio Perez (105), who was seventh in the second free practice session. Alonso is third (75).

Second free practice:
1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1:12,462
2. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari + 0,065
3. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 0,107
4. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 0,220
5. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 0,444
6. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 0,498
7. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 0,529
8. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 0,588
9. Pierre Gasly FROM Alpine 0,627
10. Esteban Ocon FROM Alpine 0,700
11. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 0,723
12. George Russell GBR Mercedes 0,729
13. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 0,892
14. Kevin Magnussen THE Haas 0,995
15. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 1,058
16. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 1,179
17. Nyck de Vries NED Alpha Tauri 1,201
18. Oscar Piastri OUT OF McLaren 1,211
19. Alexander Albon THA Williams 1,755
20. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 1,776
First free practice:
1. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 1:13,372
2. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin + 0,338
3. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 0,663
4. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 0,666
5. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 0,721
6. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 0,872
7. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 1,095
8. Esteban Ocon FROM Alpine 1,213
9. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 1,281
10. Alexander Albon THA Williams 1,294
11. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 1,346
12. Kevin Magnussen THE Haas 1,353
13. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 1,448
14. Pierre Gasly FROM Alpine 1,494
15. George Russell GBR Mercedes 1,694
16. Nyck de Vries NED Alpha Tauri 1,711
17. Oscar Piastri OUT OF McLaren 1,820
18. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 2,185
19. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 2,312
20. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 2,413

