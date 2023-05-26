Verstappen fastest in Monaco training – sport.ORF.at

Max Verstappen set the best time in the second free practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix. The two-time Formula 1 World Champion relegated the only real Monegasque in the field to second place at his home spectacle on Friday. Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari was only beaten by the Dutchman in the Red Bull by 65 thousandths of a second.
Third was Carlos Sainz, who, however, demolished his Ferrari towards the end. Fourth was his Spanish compatriot Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin. Nico Hulkenberg finished 15th in the Haas.
In the World Championship standings, Verstappen leads with 119 points ahead of his Mexican team-mate Sergio Perez (105), who was seventh in the second free practice session. Alonso is third (75).