Verstappen fastest in Monaco training – sport.ORF.at

Max Verstappen set the best time in the second free practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix. The two-time Formula 1 World Champion relegated the only real Monegasque in the field to second place at his home spectacle on Friday. Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari was only beaten by the Dutchman in the Red Bull by 65 thousandths of a second.

Third was Carlos Sainz, who, however, demolished his Ferrari towards the end. Fourth was his Spanish compatriot Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin. Nico Hulkenberg finished 15th in the Haas.

In the World Championship standings, Verstappen leads with 119 points ahead of his Mexican team-mate Sergio Perez (105), who was seventh in the second free practice session. Alonso is third (75).

Second free practice: 1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1:12,462 2. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari + 0,065 3. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 0,107 4. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 0,220 5. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 0,444 6. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 0,498 7. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 0,529 8. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 0,588 9. Pierre Gasly FROM Alpine 0,627 10. Esteban Ocon FROM Alpine 0,700 11. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 0,723 12. George Russell GBR Mercedes 0,729 13. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 0,892 14. Kevin Magnussen THE Haas 0,995 15. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 1,058 16. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 1,179 17. Nyck de Vries NED Alpha Tauri 1,201 18. Oscar Piastri OUT OF McLaren 1,211 19. Alexander Albon THA Williams 1,755 20. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 1,776 See also Eating disorders: "Sometimes I ate the entire fridge in one evening"