Twenty-five-year-old Verstappen drove from pole position to take the lead. He also left the two home Brits behind: Lando Norris in the Mclaren finished second, ahead of Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes, only starting from seventh position.

After the British Grand Prix, Verstappen has a 99-point lead over teammate Sergio Preza in the championship. He reached est in Britain.

We watched the lead online

Eleven in a row, that’s crazy, said Verstappen in the dark. For 35 years, the legendary drivers Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost worked in such a long McLaren series. The overall Dutch champion won for himself the 43rd vtzstv. It wasn’t the start-close style in Britain, because Norris pushed into the water in front of him, but he led the field from the fifth lap.

I did what I could. I fought with Max as long as I could, said Norris, only losing less than three seconds to the current best pilot in the cli. From the 33rd to the 38th lap, the safety car led the field, after which Kevin Magnussen started to smoke from his haas. Norris also appreciated the fact that he beat the seven-digit champion Hamilton behind him. It was a fight, he added.

After Norris and the two Britons, the Australian Oscar Piastri with a McLaren finished fourth, beating George Russell. The Mexican pilot is no doubt holding the second pole in the race.

The WC will continue in two weeks in Maarsk. And the end on November 26 with the twenty-second Grand Prix in Ab Zab.

Britney Grand Prix at Silverstone

vault MS formula 1

1. Verstappen (Niz./Red Bull) 1:25:16,938, 2. Norris (Brit./McLaren) -3,798, 3. Hamilton (Brit./Mercedes) -6,783, 4. Piastri (Austr./McLaren) -7,776, 5. Russell (Brit./Mercedes) -11,206, 6. Prez (Mex./Red Bull) -12,882

Fastest lap: Verstappen

World Championship standings (10 out of 22 races): 1. Verstappen 255, 2. Prez 156, 3. Alonso (p./Aston Martin) 137, 4. Hamilton 121, 5. Sainz (p./Ferrari) 83, 6 .Russell 82

Pohr constructors: 1. Red Bull 411, 2. Mercedes 203, 3. Aston Martin 181, 4. Ferrari 157, 5. McLaren 59, 6. Alpine 47, 7. Williams 11, 8. Haas 11, 9. Alfa Romeo , 10. Alpha Tauri

