VfB Stuttgart: Porsche joins as an investor

VfB Stuttgart has been able to attract another major investor. As the Bundesliga club announced on Tuesday, the car manufacturer Porsche is joining the club.

VfB Stuttgart continues to position itself for the future. With Porsche and MHP, a company that belongs to the Porsche Group, two other big players are joining VfB Stuttgart. “It’s a big one, it’s an important one, it’s a historic day for VfB Stuttgart,” said President Claus Vogt at the club’s press conference on Tuesday. The entry of Porsche and MHP shows the potential of the club.

In addition, Mercedes-Benz will remain a partner of VfB, but will waive the naming rights for the stadium. This should initially be called “MHP Arena Stuttgart” for ten years. “The top employers and global brands Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and MHP together at VfB – more is not possible,” emphasized Alexander Wehrle, CEO of VfB. “We want to put together the largest package in the history of VfB Stuttgart, with a total volume of more than 100 million euros.”

Anchoring in the region: Bayern Munich as a role model

It is important for the club to be anchored in the region. Bayern Munich is the role model, emphasized Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Management and Board Member for Finance and IT at Porsche. “It is our intention to join forces,” he said. It is also a “long-term commitment to VfB”.

With this deal, the club wants to get back on its feet financially and therefore want to invest the money in many areas. “It is clear to everyone involved that for VfB the priority is economic stabilization after the existentially threatening Corona period and investments in strategic fields of action,” emphasized Wehrle.

For this, after the end of the commitment of the Mercedes-Benz Bank, VfB also needs a new main and shirt sponsor. The club is currently in “good talks” about this, Wehrle emphasized. With the newly created alliance, people are “confident”, said VfB Marketing Director Rouven Kasper, “that the marketing of our top rights on the chest and sleeve will pick up speed in the coming days”.

