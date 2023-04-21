Home » Victor Wembanyama declares for the NBA Draft
Sports

Victor Wembanyama declares for the NBA Draft

by admin
Victor Wembanyama declares for the NBA Draft

French talent Victor Wembanyama announced on ESPN’s NBA Today show that he plans to declare for the next NBA Draft. The Metropolitans player has been considered the number one favorite for the first overall pick for months: he would become the first European born to be selected with the first pick after Andrea Bargnani in 2006, the second also considering Paolo Banchero in 2022.

See also  Tedino has not digested the ko of Cosenza: "In the topical moment of the match suffered an arbitration injustice"

You may also like

Arsenal snatch draw against Southampton, Manchester City threat...

VfB Stuttgart beat FC Augsburg 1-1 in the...

Chelsea: Vincent Kompany and Mauricio Pochettino on Chelsea...

Basketball Bundesliga BBL: Niners Chemnitz win and real...

Leah Williamson: England and Arsenal captain will miss...

CBA: Zhejiang eliminated the Dragon and Lions to...

Draw between FCA and VfB: Stuttgart collects another...

FC St. Pauli: An epic duel with seven...

Juve, can Zidane really arrive?

EHC Red Bull Munich against Ingolstadt before fourth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy