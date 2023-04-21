Victor Wembanyama declares for the NBA Draft

French talent Victor Wembanyama announced on ESPN’s NBA Today show that he plans to declare for the next NBA Draft. The Metropolitans player has been considered the number one favorite for the first overall pick for months: he would become the first European born to be selected with the first pick after Andrea Bargnani in 2006, the second also considering Paolo Banchero in 2022.

