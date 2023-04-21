Home » Captured in Yopal subject who would have participated in the attack on the brother of alias “Tweety” – news
News

Captured in Yopal subject who would have participated in the attack on the brother of alias “Tweety” – news

by admin
Captured in Yopal subject who would have participated in the attack on the brother of alias “Tweety” – news

The Casanare Health Secretariat revealed the latest results of the monitoring of the Water Quality Risk Index (IRCA), for the urban areas of Casanare, information that was collected during the months of January to March of this year.

According to the classification, according to the average risk level during the first quarter of 2023, the municipality of Támara is at medium risk; Herd Corozal, Maní, Orocué, Trinidad and La Salina, at low risk; while Aguazul, Chámeza, Nunchía, Paz de Ariporo, Sabanalarga, Sácama, San Luis de Palenque, Tauramena, Villanueva, Monterrey, Recetor, Pore and Yopal, are without risk.

The levels of risk in water quality occur in most cases due to failures in the operation, supply of inputs or maintenance of the Drinking Water Treatment Plants and the variation of climatic behavior in the municipalities.

The Casanare Health Secretariat invites the community of the department to take an active role in preventing risk situations due to water consumption, boiling the water resource for more than five minutes for direct consumption purposes and strengthening management protocols of liquid at household level.

Source: Government of Casanare

See also  The rockfill of the Cravo Sur river will be extended by half a kilometer to protect 4 villages from winter – news

You may also like

Elder Diodato Marco

Notification of Practice and Procedure Act issued, will...

Edict 2nd. notice Elias Borja Ampudia

National Security Publicity and Education Theme Exhibition Launched

OGP Italia welcomes the OGP International delegation for...

Photos of 74-year-old Ozzy Osbourne on a walk...

Shakira paid tribute to Carlos Vives with a...

The third appointment of “Scuola di Territorio” dedicated...

Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu came second in Europe –...

Teachers and trainers ever closer to outdoor education...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy