Victory against Hallescher FC: Waldhof Mannheim right in the middle of the promotion race

Status: 04/28/2023 8:59 p.m

Waldhof Mannheim remains a serious candidate in the tight promotion race of the 3rd football league.

The traditional club won against Hallesche FC 4-1 (2-1) on Friday evening and moved up to sixth place with 57 points at the start of the 34th matchday. SC Freiburg II (63 points) has the third relegation place with some lead, but as the second representative of a Bundesliga team, the team cannot be promoted to the second division.

This season, fourth place could be enough for the play-offs for promotion, which Dynamo Dresden (59) occupies before the other games of the day – only two points ahead of Mannheim and VfL Osnabrück. There are still four game days to go. Tunay Deniz (6th) put Halle in the lead early on, but veteran Marc Schnatterer (27th) soon equalized. Marten Winkler (36’/55’/60′), on loan from Hertha BSC, then decided the game for Waldhof with a hat-trick.