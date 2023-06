Austria’s national volleyball teams recorded one win and one defeat in the European Silver League in Ried on Saturday. The women of the Austrian Volleyball Association (ÖVV) won against Latvia 3:1 (23, -16, 15, 23), the men lost to Hungary 2:3 (21, -19, -17, 27, -13).

Next Saturday, the women’s team will be in Riga for the second leg, while the men’s team will be in Budapest.