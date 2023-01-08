Home Sports Video, clashes between fans of Naples and Rome at the Badia al Pino motorway service station – Video Gazzetta.it
Video, clashes between fans of Naples and Rome at the Badia al Pino motorway service station – Video Gazzetta.it

Video, clashes between fans of Naples and Rome at the Badia al Pino motorway service station – Video Gazzetta.it

The images of the clashes between fans of Rome and Naples on the A1 motorway are making the rounds on social networks, between Twitter and Whatsapp. Theater of the scuffles is the Badia al Pino motorway service station, the same one where Gabriele Sandri, the Lazio fan, was killed in 2007 by a gunshot fired by police officer Luigi Spaccarotella. Watch the video of the accidents inside the autogrill

