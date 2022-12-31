Home Sports Video Euroleague, Virtus Bologna-Fenerbahce 92-88: highlights – Video Gazzetta.it
Virtus Bologna gives itself the year-end feat by beating Fenerbahçe 92-88. A deserved victory, with six men in double figures, and signed by the 14 points in the last quarter of an amazing Marco Belinelli. The Bolognese captain, who had so far been on the sidelines in the Euroleague, shows off a champion performance on the evening of the great emergency with Ojeleye, Cordinier and Hackett out. But it’s all Virtus running perfectly, from Mannion with 11 points in a row at the end of the second quarter to the extraordinary playmaking by Pajola (10 assists), the triples by Weems and the experienced plays by Mickey and Shengelia. Watch the highlights of the match

