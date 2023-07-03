Vienna Vikings remain undefeated in ELF

The Vienna Vikings remain undefeated in the European League of Football (ELF) even after the fourth game of the season and continue to lead the Eastern Conference.

The reigning ELF champion prevailed against the Fehervar Enthroners on Sunday with 41:12 (27:6). Quarterback Chris Helbig scored two touchdowns himself, so Vienna’s success was safe.

Raiders dominate Seamen

The Raiders Tirol could also look forward to a successful working day. The Innsbruckers won at home against the Milano Seamen with 38:12 (30:13). In front of more than 4,000 spectators, the Tyroleans recorded their fourth win in their fifth appearance of the season, quarterback Christian Strong threw passes for three touchdowns.

In the Central Division, the Raiders are second behind Stuttgart Surge. Next Sunday (4.25 p.m.) in Innsbruck there will be a direct duel between the Raiders and the Vikings.

