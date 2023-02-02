The Cavallino CEO in the conference call with analysts: “Competitiveness has increased, but the goal is the final prize. The team and Fred Vasseur work tirelessly on it”

“We want to get back to being competitive in the championship” of Formula 1. Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna announced it during the conference call with analysts at the presentation of the end 2022 accounts. “The entire team, together with Fred (Vasseur; ed ) is working relentlessly in that direction.”

the 2nd is not enough — Vigna is increasingly present in the Scuderia’s sporting events, so much so that at the end of last season he made no secret of the fact that 2nd place in the championship could not be considered a good result: “The 2nd is the first of those who have lost”, He said. Words that had been associated with a possible non-reappointment of team principal Mattia Binotto, who actually resigned.

encouraging — “We have shown that our competitive advantage has improved during the last season – Vigna continued – and it was encouraging for us and for the millions of fans to see our riders on the podium. Clearly, our goal is to reach the prize the final”. “Another priority is to continue developing innovative products that allow people to enjoy our cars more and more” explained Vigna who confirmed the launch of 4 models in 2023, in line with the plan of 15 new launches by 2026.

customer base — "The third priority – said Vigna – is to continue to expand the customer base, the fourth to increase the number of patents. In 2022 the number of patents we filed is 4 times higher than in 2021". Finally, a look at young people: "In Esports we are involved in three championships: F1, Endurance and SRO. We continue to be at the forefront in terms of connecting the real world to the virtual world. How? Having our eSport headquarters in Maranello, where our eSport drivers share programs and activities with our Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy. And this is an important window towards the younger generations".