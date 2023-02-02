Home Sports Vigna: “Ferrari must fight again for the F1 world championship”
Sports

Vigna: “Ferrari must fight again for the F1 world championship”

by admin
Vigna: “Ferrari must fight again for the F1 world championship”

The Cavallino CEO in the conference call with analysts: “Competitiveness has increased, but the goal is the final prize. The team and Fred Vasseur work tirelessly on it”

“We want to get back to being competitive in the championship” of Formula 1. Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna announced it during the conference call with analysts at the presentation of the end 2022 accounts. “The entire team, together with Fred (Vasseur; ed ) is working relentlessly in that direction.”

the 2nd is not enough

Vigna is increasingly present in the Scuderia’s sporting events, so much so that at the end of last season he made no secret of the fact that 2nd place in the championship could not be considered a good result: “The 2nd is the first of those who have lost”, He said. Words that had been associated with a possible non-reappointment of team principal Mattia Binotto, who actually resigned.

encouraging

“We have shown that our competitive advantage has improved during the last season – Vigna continued – and it was encouraging for us and for the millions of fans to see our riders on the podium. Clearly, our goal is to reach the prize the final”. “Another priority is to continue developing innovative products that allow people to enjoy our cars more and more” explained Vigna who confirmed the launch of 4 models in 2023, in line with the plan of 15 new launches by 2026.

customer base

“The third priority – said Vigna – is to continue to expand the customer base, the fourth to increase the number of patents. In 2022 the number of patents we filed is 4 times higher than in 2021”. Finally, a look at young people: “In Esports we are involved in three championships: F1, Endurance and SRO. We continue to be at the forefront in terms of connecting the real world to the virtual world. How? Having our eSport headquarters in Maranello, where our eSport drivers share programs and activities with our Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy. And this is an important window towards the younger generations”.

See also  Milan-Puma, record renewal with the technical sponsor

© breaking latest news



You may also like

Inter-Milan, Inzaghi’s derbies: statistics and background of the...

Volvo, it’s electric acceleration: six battery-powered models by...

how many costumes and characters are there in...

Registrations: the best-selling cars in Italy in January...

Cold Case Cesena, Chiara Bolognesi and Cristina Golinucci...

Jacobs like Bolt: the new technical sponsor is...

“There will be an attack on Cospito in...

Club World Cup opener: Cairo national team advances...

Michele Padovano acquitted: “They took 17 years of...

Milan, Lazetic at Altach: he will be coached...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy