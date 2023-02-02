After the suicide of a young student in the bathrooms of the Iulm University in Milan, the president of the Italian Society of Psychiatry, Emi Bondi, wrote to the boys to remind them how important it is to talk about mental illness. Because these diseases can be treated and dealt with.

The letter

Dear girls and boys, what happened to your contemporary at the IULM University of Milan, regardless of the results of the survey, is a tragedy that lifts the veil on a great hardship that affects many of you.