Home Health Student suicide, the psychiatrist: “Guys, don’t be afraid to talk about depression”
Health

Student suicide, the psychiatrist: “Guys, don’t be afraid to talk about depression”

by admin
Student suicide, the psychiatrist: “Guys, don’t be afraid to talk about depression”

After the suicide of a young student in the bathrooms of the Iulm University in Milan, the president of the Italian Society of Psychiatry, Emi Bondi, wrote to the boys to remind them how important it is to talk about mental illness. Because these diseases can be treated and dealt with.

The letter

Dear girls and boys, what happened to your contemporary at the IULM University of Milan, regardless of the results of the survey, is a tragedy that lifts the veil on a great hardship that affects many of you.

See also  The photograph of young people voting: values ​​return, but they are increasingly distant from politics

You may also like

Type 1 and 2 diabetes: the new guidelines...

Cured meats, huge health risk! The Ministry of...

Excluded from medical specialization school, doctor wins appeal...

recalled by the Ministry of Health

“Only a doctor told us to do a...

Risk of salmonella and listeria, withdrawn batch of...

From vaccines made by children a new way...

Covid, the vaccine reduces the risk of death...

What to eat to keep good cholesterol levels...

Acute myeloid leukemia, increases survival even in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy