Beware of these canned beans – here are the worst brands

I beans they are leguminous plants, i.e. plants that produce pods with seeds inside them and which, according to research, represent a very important source of vegetable proteins and other essential nutrients, such as iron and folate.
But even canned beans retain the same benefits and remain just as healthy for our body? There are still many who do not recognize the beans canned and the benefits they can bring to our body indeed, we are led to think that they are even lower or harmful than dry ones, especially if you suffer from high blood pressure due to the presence of salt. But is it really so?

I fcanned agioli, like all other legumes, are partially cooked and only then are canned at high temperature and pressure. In industrial canning, dried legumes are first rehydrated in hot water at around 75-85 ° C: a process that kills all microorganisms on the surface of the beans. They are treated with food additives, including salt and then canned under high pressure and heat.

Studies have shown that such canning reduces the content of polyphenolsor beneficial plant compounds such as vitamins and antioxidants found in legumes, such as i beans, and which can have very protective effects on the body. It has also been shown that canning can also change the weight and color of some legumes by reducing their protein content. According to research, people often do not recognize dried or canned beans for their role in preventing many chronic diseases.

Some studies have actually shown that these foods are very versatile and rich in nutrients, perfectly able to reduce the risk of chronic diseases and also offer other benefits to our health. There dietary fiber contained in beans however, it is a type of carbohydrate that our body cannot digest well and research has shown that it can help increase the sense of satiety, in order to promote weight loss and lower blood cholesterol levels.

Finally, it is important to know how legumes are a food prebiotic, which is a great source of nutrition for the beneficial bacteria that live in our intestines. Beans contain compounds with anti-inflammatory and lipid-lowering properties that have the task of helping respectively to reduce inflammation and the levels of fats present in the blood, supporting a diversified and above all healthy intestinal microbiome.

