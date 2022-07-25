Home Sports Vince McMahon Retires: Rise and Mysteries of Mr. Wrestling
Sports

Vince McMahon Retires: Rise and Mysteries of Mr. Wrestling

by admin
Vince McMahon Retires: Rise and Mysteries of Mr. Wrestling

With a tweet, at the age of 77 and after a sex scandal, Vince McMahon gives up the command of the WWE: he created Hulk Hogan and the others, he ate up the competition, he brought Trump to the ring, he knew how to understand and ride the tastes of the people. In short, he gave birth to dreams

“At 77, the time has come to retire. Thanks Wwe Universe. Before, now, always. Together”. With a tweet on Friday evening, Vincent Kennedy McMahon left the Wwe, the company that he made become the first in the world in wrestling, inventing with his genius the plot, the stories and the characters of the shows we know today. News that was in the air after McMahon was involved in recent scandals. Wwe Chairwoman’s scepter passes from Vince to daughter Stephanie (along with WWE President Nick Khan). Steph showed up in the latest episode of SmackDown thanking her father, as did the audience in the Boston arena, who started the “Thank You Vince” chorus.

See also  Sunday 30 challenge with Castanese leaders of the group

You may also like

Nespoli’s company in Medellin beats Kim and can...

White Noise, Noah Baumbach’s film will open the...

Waterpolo: World League, Settebello stretches Serbia and goes...

Leclerc faster than Verstappen Ferrari on pole at...

Bologna, man bitten by pit bulls: the son...

F1 French Grand Prix: Leclerc leads crash Verstappen

From Zoff to Radu: if the goalkeeper has...

List of final results of China Men’s Open...

Garlasco makes his debut in Parma, then at...

From certainty to bet, Chiera takes the Gesteco:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy