Home » Vingegaard triumphs in Paris – sport.ORF.at
Sports

Vingegaard triumphs in Paris – sport.ORF.at

by admin
Vingegaard triumphs in Paris – sport.ORF.at

Jonas Vingegaard clinched his second overall victory in the Tour de France on Sunday. The Danish professional cyclist started Sunday’s 115.1-kilometer final stage from Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to Paris as the clear leader. Second was the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, the yellow jersey was traditionally not attacked on the last leg of the 110th Tour of France to the magnificent boulevard Champs-Elysees. East Tyrolean Felix Gall maintained his strong eighth place overall. The Belgian Jordi Meeus got the last day’s victory ahead of his compatriot Jasper Philipsen and Dylan Groenewegen (NED) in the sprint.

See also  Suns, the ultimately bleak futures of DeAndre Ayton and Chris Paul

You may also like

Bleues: Bacha in collective training this Monday, De...

Golfer Harman triumphantly won the British Open and...

Harry Kane: Top European clubs holding out for...

Absolute madness! In the streets of Prague, even...

Joao Palhinha: Fulham midfielder injured in pre-season friendly...

Tour de France: Vingegaard repeats triumph in Paris

FC Cincinnati vs Sporting KC: Live Coverage and...

The Bulls announce the confirmation of Ayo Dosunmu

Verstappen Claims Victory at F1 Hungarian Grand Prix,...

Corder Beran secured a start in the main...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy