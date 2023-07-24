Vingegaard triumphs in Paris – sport.ORF.at

Jonas Vingegaard clinched his second overall victory in the Tour de France on Sunday. The Danish professional cyclist started Sunday’s 115.1-kilometer final stage from Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to Paris as the clear leader. Second was the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, the yellow jersey was traditionally not attacked on the last leg of the 110th Tour of France to the magnificent boulevard Champs-Elysees. East Tyrolean Felix Gall maintained his strong eighth place overall. The Belgian Jordi Meeus got the last day’s victory ahead of his compatriot Jasper Philipsen and Dylan Groenewegen (NED) in the sprint.

