Weather forecast Monday July 24, 2023 | weather forecast

In Serbia on Monday, the minimum temperature will be from 16°C to 22°C, and the maximum from 34°C in the north to 38°C in the south of Serbia.

IN SERBIA sunny and hot again on monday. In the afternoon, weak local development of clouds coming from the west. Wind weak from the south and south-west. Pressure around normal and falling. Minimal temperature from 16°C to 22°C, and maximum from 34°C in the north to 38°C in the south of Serbia. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 24°C to 30°C.

In Belgrade sunny and hot on Monday. In the afternoon with some clouds. Wind weak from the south and south-west. Pressure around normal and falling. The minimum temperature is 22°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 35°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 30°C.

In Niš on monday sunny and strong and hot. Wind weak from the south. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 18°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 38°C.

In the Užice region sunny and hot again on monday. In the afternoon local development of clouds coming from the west. Wind weak from the south and south-west. Pressure around normal and falling. Minimum temperature from 16°C to 18°C, and maximum from 35°C to 37°C. Dry in the evening. In Zlatibor and Tara, sunny and up to 31°C at 1000 meters above sea level.

IN VOJVODINA on monday sunny and hot. In the afternoon, weak local development of clouds coming from the west. Wind weak from the south and south-west. Pressure around normal and falling. Minimum temperature from 18°C ​​to 20°C, and maximum from 34°C to 36°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 26°C to 28°C.

In Novi Sad on monday sunny and hot with some clouds in the afternoon. Wind weak from the south and south-west. Pressure around normal and falling. The minimum temperature is 20°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 35°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 28°C.

In Subotica on monday sunny and hot with some clouds in the afternoon. Wind weak from the south and south-west. Pressure around normal and falling. The minimum temperature is 18°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 34°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 26°C.

The weather for the next days

On Tuesday in the south of Serbia, extreme heat and temperatures up to 42°C, while in the north of Vojvodina it will be about 10 degrees lower, a little above 30°C. The wind is weak from the south and south-west, and in the north of Serbia, north-west. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum temperature from 19°C to 25°C, and maximum from 32°C in the north to 42°C in the south of Serbia. In the evening, showers are possible in the north and west of Serbia. Temperature at 10 pm from 24°C to 32°C. Stronger local showers and storms should be expected between Tuesday and Wednesday, and freshening will follow on Wednesday according to today’s forecast.

