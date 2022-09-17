The talent of Real celebrates by dancing and there are those who attack him by giving him the “monkey”. From Neymar to Raphinha to O Rei, it is a chorus: “Racism will not prevent us from being happy”. And on the social networks, the hashtag #BailViniJr appears

Dance Wines, dance. This is what his Brazilian teammates say to Vinicius Junior, an overwhelming Madrid striker. From Neymar to Pelé. Yes, even O Rei with all his health problems felt the need to intervene in the controversy that has opened in Spain around the celebratory ballets of Vinicius. A story that began in a somewhat ridiculous way, with issues of the bell tower, and has become a storm with racist implications. Because when you put programs that live on screams, fictitious controversies and colossal nonsense to blow the fire, the risk is there.

Brawl touched — Vini celebrates by dancing. And since he scores a lot, he dances a lot. He is not the first nor the last player to do this. Brazilian or European or other parts of the world. In the match against Mallorca, however, the level of clash with opponents, on the field and on the bench, has risen: a few words too many, especially from the Mexican coach Aguirre, who Vinicius did not like.

Ancelotti — Even more tension with Ancelotti who tried to dilute it: first by removing Vinicius from the opponent’s bench and then defending him publicly, “Vini must not change his attitude because he does nothing wrong and always respects his opponents” and then invites him not to pay attention to the other people’s words but to focus on the game. However, in the absence of more wood to throw into the fire of the controversy, the Spanish media insisted and Koke, captain of Atletico, said presenting the derby on Sunday between Atletico and Madrid that if Vini will dance at the Metropolitano “There will be a mess, of course”. Avoidable words. See also French star Mbappé: determined to leave Paris Saint-Germain | Real Madrid | World Football | Real Madrid

Racist drift — But never more than the racist drift of the “Chiringuito”, a vulgar night show on Spanish TV in which a prosecutor, president of the Spanish trade association, Pedro Bravo, said without any problems that “Vinicius must stop acting like a monkey”. So. Literal. Then on Twitter he said it was a metaphor, that he didn’t want to offend anyone and apologized.

Neymar — In Brazil they were rightly indignant, doubly. For the racist relief, and for the artistic castration. He opened the dance Neymar, another who here in Spain was accused of making fun of his opponents when he was trying to hit numbers or celebrating by dancing: “Baila Vini Jr” wrote the PSG player on Twitter, all in capital letters. And on Instagram: “Dribble, dance and be yourself. Happy with how you are … Aim for the top boy, let’s dance to the next goal.” Vinicius responded with a photo of him celebrating a goal by dancing with Neymar and Paquetá accompanied by a single word: “Always!”. And then from there, with the hashtag #BailViniJr, significant messages of solidarity began to appear. Raphinha, Vini’s partner in the national team and opponent in Liga with Barça: “I want to see the dance, I want to see the joy”.

All with wines — And then Paquetá, Richarlison, Thiago Silva, Militao and as mentioned, O Rei: “Football is joy – wrote Pelé -. It’s a dance. It’s a real party. Even if racism still exists, we won’t let it stop us. to keep smiling. And we will continue to fight racism in this way: fighting for our right to be happy. ” See also Sevilla officially announced that Spanish midfielder Isco won 19 titles with Real Madrid on a 2-year contract – yqqlm

