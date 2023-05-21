Violent crash between cars: two boys dead

Two boys lost their lives in a frontal collision. The accident in via Milano in Turbigo (Mi), at 7.30 on Sunday 21 May.

Firefighters, Carabinieri from Legnano and 118 intervened on the spot, with an ambulance, a self-medication and an air ambulance. Unfortunately for the victims it was already too late: the rescuers confirmed the death of both on the spot.

The crash, a head-on between two cars took place on highway 431, at the intersection with via Patrioti. The investigations that will serve to clarify the dynamics of the accident and to ascertain the responsibilities are underway.







