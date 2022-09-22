Home Sports Violent fans away from the stadiums: Daspo for 21 grenade supporters
Violent fans away from the stadiums: Daspo for 21 grenade supporters

As part of the measures to combat violent typhus, in recent days 21 Daspo measures were adopted by the Turin police headquarters, prohibiting access to sports facilities for as many fans even during competitions abroad. The ban lasts from 1 to 10 years depending on the case, with the obligation to sign.

For the Ultras granata the accusation is of a fight with French hooligans during the friendly Nice – Turin last July 30 at the «Allianz Riviera» stadium and of an attempted assault at the end of the Serie A Turin match. Lazio of 20 August.

