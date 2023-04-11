Home Sports Virtus Bologna-Sergio Scariolo, the rumors from Greece and the hypothesis of renewal
Sergio Scariolo’s future away from Virtus Bologna? This is the news that has been taking center stage for a few days after the indiscretions arriving from Greece.

However, the Corriere dello Sport on newsstands today offers a different reading: «The club and coach Scariolo – the rumors about Real Madrid’s assault on the coach, which CEO Luca Baraldi has instead just confirmed in the odor of renewal after a first summit and the sharing of future programs – are hunting for the pivot problem solver”.

Therefore, between Virtus Bologna and Sergio Scariolo there are allegedly ongoing negotiations for the renewal of a contract which is in any case valid until 30 June 2024.

The site too realolimpiamilano.com had addressed the issue in recent days: «The coach from Brescia is linked to Virtus Bologna until 2024, and the Juventus club would like to extend the agreement even further, as confirmed in recent days by the CEO Luca Baraldi. At the same time, the managerial maneuvers for the summer seem determined to follow the coach’s instructions to the letter, confirming an increasingly solid relationship».

Spain or Bologna? Rumors from Greece, but Virtus doesn’t want to interrupt the relationship. On the contrary. On the other hand, the results speak for themselves: in less than two years, a Euro Cup, two Super Cups, a Scudetto final and an Italian Cup final.

