Virtus Bologna stumbles again: the two-champion Efes go to Paladozza

Virtus Bologna stumbles again: the two-champion Efes go to Paladozza

The comeback from -16 fails, ends 80-85: Lundberg top scorer for Scariolo’s team with 22 points, for the Turks Clyburn 21

Virtus has a big heart, but it is the two European champions of Efes who emerge victorious from the battle of PalaDozza. The Bolognese, without Shengelia and with Teodosic sent off with 4’25” to go, hit rock bottom at -16 in the 27th minute, but manage to gamble until the end, dragged along by Lundberg and Ojeleye, with a fourth period of great defensive energy and offensive fury pulling for a draw with Cordinier 1” from the siren.

The first half had been balanced, with Clyburn showing off his class and two teams that didn’t see the light from the arc: Segafredo 2/14, Efes 1/11 in the middle of the match. Clearly the first to find the way from a distance could take over the game and so it happens. The Turks with 5/6 from three in the third period (three triples by Mbaye) fly to 47-63 with Virtus who seem to be on the ropes. However, Scariolo’s team had the strength to react: it was Ojeleye, Mickey and Lundberg who made the comeback possible, even when Beaubois and Micic hit back, keeping Efes ahead 69-77 when Teodosic was sent off. There are 4’25” left to go, Mickey brings Segafredo up 76-77 at -1’18”, but Clyburn prints a sensational triple with 57″ to go which will be the basket in the bracket even if Virtus isn’t down yet. Lundberg goes -2 to -20”, then Efes commits an infringement of 5” on the throw-in on +3 and gives Virtus one last chance which Cordinier however does not exploit.

Virtus: Lundberg 22, Ojeleye e Mickey 15.

Ephesus: Clyburn 21, Beaubois 19, Micic 12.

November 25, 2022

© breaking latest news

