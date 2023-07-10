Virtus Bologna, the new agreement with Awudu Abass is official

Power Pallacanestro Bologna SpA communicates to have reached an agreement for the extension of the contract until 2024 with Awudu Abass.

With the black and white tank top, Abi won a Scudetto, the EuroCup and two Italian Super Cups.

“For me this is the beginning of a second basketball life”, declared the Virtussina winger a few days after the home victory against Baskonia, when he was named MVP of the match, demonstrating to everyone that he has definitively let go of the double injury to shoulders.

Character, grit, determination and desire to never give up, these are the qualities demonstrated by Abi in his Juventus adventure, when on 29 January, after a year and a half stop, he returned to the field for 6′ in the home victory against Verona .

Praised at the press conference by Coach Scariolo for how fundamental his return was during the season, Awudu showed everyone how important hard work is in every moment of life and how important it can be, on the pitch and beyond, for the Virtus Segafredo Bologna.

