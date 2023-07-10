The Libyan Coast Guard shoots a rubber boat belonging to the NGO Sos Mediterranée during a rescue operation – Corriere TV

On Friday 7 July, the Libyan Coast Guard fired several shots at a boat owned by the NGO Sos Mediterranée off the coast of Libya, in international waters. The boat had 11 people on board who had been rescued shortly before, it was preparing to save others but the Libyan authorities would have opposed it and, after a series of dangerous manoeuvres, they fired. The video shows the moment in which the crew on board lowers their stomach to the ground to take shelter from bullets.

