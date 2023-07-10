Home » The Libyan Coast Guard shoots a rubber boat belonging to the NGO Sos Mediterranée during a rescue operation – Corriere TV
World

The Libyan Coast Guard shoots a rubber boat belonging to the NGO Sos Mediterranée during a rescue operation – Corriere TV

by admin
The Libyan Coast Guard shoots a rubber boat belonging to the NGO Sos Mediterranée during a rescue operation – Corriere TV

On Friday 7 July, the Libyan Coast Guard fired several shots at a boat owned by the NGO Sos Mediterranée off the coast of Libya, in international waters. The boat had 11 people on board who had been rescued shortly before, it was preparing to save others but the Libyan authorities would have opposed it and, after a series of dangerous manoeuvres, they fired. The video shows the moment in which the crew on board lowers their stomach to the ground to take shelter from bullets.

July 10, 2023 – Updated July 10, 2023, 09:36 am

© breaking latest news

See also  «A hyperbole for not answering»- Corriere TV

You may also like

Civic Justice Judge Faces Allegations of Corruption, Prompting...

Batut issued a warning of dangerous weather in...

NATO Summit Raises Concerns of Escalating Crisis in...

Killer Noah Milivojev search on the Internet |...

the Ukrainians are attacking the Russians- TV Courier

SUPERTRUCK A growing 2023 for the dealer network...

IEMOLI TRASPORTI The new state-of-the-art headquarters in Turate...

Citizen Groups Accuse Mexican President López Obrador of...

Protomartyr, review of his album Formal Growth In...

Adriano Galante, critic of All a joy (2023)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy