Ćus Mateo coach of Real Madrid before Partizan | Sport

The coach of Real Madrid also announced before the match with Partizan.

Source: MN PRESS

Real Madrid did not have a good time in the first two matches of the quarterfinals Euroleague against Partizan. Željko Obradović held a real coaching clinic for Ćus Mateu, who now knows that he and the team in Belgrade have a very difficult job ahead of them.

No suspended Jabusele and Deka, with very questionable Valter Tavares and with the return of veteran Anthony Randolph to the team, big problems lie ahead for Mateo. So far it didn’t look like he could solve them…

“It won’t be easy, we have a backlog. We are waiting for a match in an environment that is familiar to everyone, which makes things even more complicated. We have to stick together, there will be bad moments and it is in those moments that we have to show the greatest unity“, Mateo said before the match.

He pointed out that some unexpected things are happening in his team, as well as that he heard that no one has managed to turn the series around after losing the first two matches. He doesn’t give up.

“I experienced a lot with this group and in this club, unexpected things don’t happen only in our basketball club, there are also in the football club. Things that seemed impossible became possible. They told me that no one has ever made a turnaround after such a loss , but we’ll see. If we can expect such things from anyone, then it’s this group, I have confidence in themMateo said.

On Tuesday at 20:30, Partizan will have a chance to end this series and advance to the Final Four in Kaunas, and the black and whites could do it with the help of Dante Exum, who was training, and who the Spanish press does not believe was even there hurt!

(WORLD)