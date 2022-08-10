In order to welcome the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and unite and lead the majority of party members and cadres to contribute to the construction of a strong sports country and the realization of high-quality development of sports lottery, on August 8th, on the occasion of the 14th National Fitness Day in my country, the Lottery Center directly under the No. The three party branches and the first party branch of the operating company jointly launched a party building visit and study activity with the theme of “Visit the Shougang Olympic venues to learn the spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics”. Zhang Chi, Director and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Lottery Center, Xu Ming, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Secretary of the Disciplinary Committee of the Center, and Zhang Jianhua, Member of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of the Center, attended the event.

One hundred years of light and shadow circulation, one hundred years of continuous inheritance, and one hundred years of hard work. Founded in 1919, Shougang has always been closely linked with the destiny of the country and the nation. It is the epitome of the development of my country’s steel industry and a banner of the reform and opening up of industrial enterprises. Today’s Shougang Park has built a number of excellent venues through the transformation of the old industrial zone with the responsibility and responsibility of “Double Olympics Enterprise”, which has contributed to the successful holding of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics. The Party Central Committee and the State Council Shougang Group was awarded the title of “Outstanding Contribution to the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics”.

The event visited the Shougang Park National Winter Sports Training Center, the departure area of ​​the Shougang Ski Jumping Platform, the cooling tower, the 40-meter platform of the Shougang No. 3 blast furnace, and the Shougang Extreme Park. The party members and cadres who participated in the activity learned the Olympic culture, paid attention to the elements of the Winter Olympics, and felt the Olympic spirit. A new journey and a new era of achievements have injected inexhaustible impetus into the high-quality development of sports lottery.

During the activity, members of the leadership team of the Lottery Center, representatives of the third party branch directly under the center and the first party branch of the operating company had a discussion with the principals of Shougang Park, and conducted in-depth exchanges on further strengthening party building and business cooperation in the future.

After the visit, everyone said that this event was very meaningful and benefited a lot. In the future work, the spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics will be transformed into a powerful driving force for the high-quality development of sports lottery in the new era. Work hard, forge ahead, have the courage to take responsibility, and forge ahead, contribute to the sports lottery cause, contribute to the construction of a healthy China and a strong sports country, and welcome the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party with excellent results.

A total of more than 90 people, including the third party branch directly under the Lottery Center, the general party branch of the operating company, the party members of the first party branch and related staff, participated in the event.