BEREGUARDO

Davide Vitali (Atletica Sant’Andrea) and Silvia Malagoli (Garlaschese), won the eleventh Bereguardina Race, over a distance of 8 km. organized by the Tds and the local cooperative, valid for the Criterium Uispp Pavia, in the Ticino Park area.

Triplet Garlaschese on the women’s podium: in Malagoli first, Simona Bracelet second, Antonia Mancini third. Bracelet was established between the F18, in front of Benedetta Ravazzino (Garlaschese) and Deborah Antipasqua (Pavese Voghera). Malagoli also won among the Over 40s, on Veronica Casdiraghi (Run Card) and Nadia Pittatore (Avis Pavia). Among the fifties Valerie Foqueray, from Garlaschese, did better than Gisella Trombin (Scalo) and Sabrina D’Amico (Scalo). In F 60 Garlaschese double: Antonietta Mancini beat Teresa Strada, third Annamaria Galbani (Ala Abbiategrasso).

In the men’s field Davide Vitali (Atl. Sant’Andrea) got the better of Emanuele Mutti (Ciarlaschi) and Alessandro Merlin (Escape Team). In Over 35 Lorenzo Baroncelli (Run Card) won over Pietro Orecchia (Avis Pavia) and Stefano Donno (Garlaschese). Among the forty-year-olds Lorenzo Bonemazzi (TDS) prevailed over Antonio Bertola (Pavese) and Alessandro Miracca (Scalo). In the Over 45 Eduard Qepuri (Pavese) got the better of the two Scalo Matteo Marioni and Marco Garavaglia. Among the fifties Luigi Caligiuri (TDS) won over Fabio Miotto (Run Card) and Piergiuseppe Cordara (Scalo). In Over 55 Dario Rizza (Garlaschese) beat Gilberto Pellati (Raschiani Triathlon) and Cesare Viola (Scalo). Over 60: Salvatore Sanacuore (Scalo) did better than Paolo Cassar (Run 8 Team). Among the Over 65s Calogero Angelo (Zeloforamagno) anticipated Roberto Andreetta (Scalo) and Claudio Prete (Pavese). In the M70 Pavese double: Giuseppe Fiini beat Francesco Puccio Pavese. –