Vojtová and Hilgertová were in the semi-finals of the kayak cross at the SP in Augsburg

Even after finishing the semi-finals, Hilgertová was happy about progressing to the final race, but just before entering the starting ramp, she learned that she had been disqualified. “When entering the first headwind, where the Italian woman was already in front of me, I didn’t guess where to aim with my toe. She jumped and hit the Italian woman in the helmet. The competitor should always be disqualified for this, and it happened – but the judges took so long , that they basically let me enter the final. The results changed just before the start and I had to hand in my number,” Hilgertová said in a press release.

“I was a bit angry, because at first one of the coaches told me that I was out because of a mistake on gate 4, which I know I was 100%. Then it turned out that it was because of endangering another competitor. But I asked her right away after touching down and said that she was just very scared and that she was fine,” added the Czech kayaker.

Fišerová, who competed in both kayak and canoe in Augsburg, was eliminated in the quarterfinals, from which Hilgertová advanced. “I would rather start against foreign opponents,” admitted the competitor, who will defend last year’s World Cup victory at home in Troy next weekend. “At one point I really didn’t want to run into Amy, I was waiting for her to leave, unfortunately Amy was waiting for me to get there. And that probably cost us both the chance to advance. It needs to be fixed until next time, because we are on our own at the start, ” said Fišerová. See also World preliminaries-Bell made an own goal, Wales beat Ukraine 1-0 to qualify for the World Cup_Wales 1-0 Ukraine qualified for the World Cup_Chenko_Competition

Only Prindiš made it to the next stage from the packed men’s qualification. In the very first heat, however, he passed the first gate badly and recorded a penalty that meant the end. “I was able to overtake my rivals right at the start, but I overtook the first gate, I wanted to keep an eye on it so that no one overtook me and it bounced off to my left. At that moment, unfortunately, I knew it was over. I went on in fourth place and thought to myself that I will try to finish as best as possible. I overtook two more competitors, so I would have advanced, but with that mistake it was not possible,” said the reigning kayak world champion.