Ex-Bayern coach Nagelsmann is considered a favorite at PSG – agreement is imminent

Von: Christopher Klaucke

Julian Nagelsmann has apparently found a new club. The ex-Bayern coach is to become a coach at Paris Saint-Germain.

Munich/Paris – It’s been quiet for the past few weeks Julian Nagelsman become. During this time, the ex-coach of the FC Bayern have negotiated intensively with his future new club. Nagelsmann is considered the favorite for the coaching position Paris Saint Germain. Apparently, an agreement is imminent.

Born: July 23, 1987 (age 35), Landsberg am Lech Position: Trainer Previous stations: FC Bayern (2021-2023), RB Leipzig (2019-2021), TSG Hoffenheim (2016-2019) Biggest success: German champion 2022

Ex-Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann before coaching job at Paris Saint-Germain

The FC Bayern has reached the end of the season with the last-minute championship still secured a title. There was initially no reaction from Julian Nagelsmann, who was on a triple course until his release in mid-March.

The reason is obvious: The 35-year-old is negotiating with a new club and does not want to step up against the former club. Nagelsmann’s new employer would first have to agree with FC Bayern to terminate the contract and possibly pay a high transfer fee.

Ex-Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann is to become the new coach at PSG. © Frank Hoermann/Imago

Nagelsmann has apparently been in contact with PSG for several weeks

Julian Nagelsmann has apparently found a new club and is set to become a coach at Paris Saint-Germain. That’s what the French say Medien Foot Market and The Team consistent. The newly crowned champion sees the German as the ideal successor to Christophe Galtier.

Most recently, the names of José Mourinho and Luis Enrique were also circulating on the Seine, but Nagelsmann seems to be the favourite. The 35-year-old and PSG have apparently been in contact for several weeks and the negotiations are loud The Team even close to graduation.

Nagelsmann kicked PSG out of the Champions League with FC Bayern

It was not until the beginning of March that Nagelsmann eliminated his possible future club with Bayern in the round of 16 of the Champions League. PSG lost in both games, losing 1-0 and 2-0. Nagelsmann’s performance was apparently the perfect application letter for the Qatar Sheikh Club.

Curious: Nagelsmann would become one of the successors of in Paris Thomas Tuchel who replaced him at Bayern Munich a few weeks ago. Tuchel, who followed up on NagelsmannPSG trained from the summer of 2018 to the end of 2020. The eleven-time French champions are through the definite farewell to Lionel Messi and the possible change of Neymar a change before.

Ex-Bayern coach Nagelsmann is considered a favorite at PSG – France legend as an assistant

In addition to Nagelsmann, former world-class attacker Thierry Henry should also help shape this as an assistant. The French world champion from 1998 is currently unemployed after his long-standing role as assistant coach of the Belgian national team and works as a TV expert in England. Nagelsmann’s former assistants Dino Toppmöller and Xaver Zembrod as Co are about to be engaged at Eintracht Frankfurteven if sports director Markus Krösche stood firm against Sky reporter Wasserziehr. (ck)