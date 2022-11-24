He tries to enter through the window to rob an 84-year-old in Castelfranco, but is arrested by the carabinieri, and is now in Santa Bona prison. The military patrols were carrying out a prevention service in Castelfranco on Wednesday evening when they were alerted of an attempted theft in progress by the Arma operations center which had received a call from an 84-year-old who had heard suspicious noises coming from one of the windows of the dwelling.

The carabinieri, as soon as they arrived, found the 25-year-old Moldovan trying to break into the pensioner’s home after having forced open a window using a screwdriver and an iron lever, tools seized together with a pair of gloves and a white sheet which probably would have served to contain the stolen loot.

The 25-year-old, with two other convictions for theft and one for robbery committed in the Vicenza area, was arrested and judge Umberto Donà ordered pre-trial detention in prison on Thursday morning.