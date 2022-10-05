Subscriptions for 80 euros. While the cost of a single coupon to attend the home matches of Da Rold Logistics Belluno rises to 10 euros, compared to 8 last year, the prices of seasonal cards remain blocked. A further invitation for fans to subscribe, which also becomes a way to support the company’s commitment to a level championship such as the national A3 series.

Going into detail, therefore, the full subscription therefore amounts to 80 euros, the reduced one to 40. And there will be a supporter card, at 200 euros with all the necessary benefits. The ticket linked to the single match, on the other hand, will cost 10 euros (5 euros for the reduced). In addition, special conditions are provided for families.

For requests and information, you can contact 347 8144305 or send an email to [email protected] The home debut of Da Rold will take place on Sunday 16 October against Brugherio, followed by the midweek of Wednesday 19 always at home with Monselice. This Sunday, on the other hand, he made his debut away from home in San Donà.