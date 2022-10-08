Here we are, the long awaited moment has arrived. 182 days after the last official race (it was 10 April: the final act of the regular season with Prata di Pordenone), Da Rold Logistics Belluno plunges back into the Serie A3 Credem Banca championship. And he will do it from the “springboard” of San Donà, at the home of Paolo Tofoli’s Volley Team Club. The two teams have already met on 21 September, in a friendly test at the Spes Arena. But that’s another story. Sunday, 6 pm, the game is played for the three points.

CHAMELEON

At the appointment, the rhinos will arrive with some ailments: “In the last few days we have had some problems – says coach Gian Luca Colussi, making his debut on a third series bench – but the squad was built with 14 elements precisely to cope with any unforeseen events or injuries that will inevitably recur over the course of a season ». It will be a chameleonic DRL: «We will have to be good at changing our face, before or even during a match».

FLUIDITY

In any case, the pre-season gave very positive indications. And not only for the 4-0 win at San Donà: «I’m happy with how the preparation went. We are already at a good point, even if we need a little more time to perfect certain automatisms. In any case, in the summer we have changed more than something: it is inevitable that we will find the fluidity of the game later on ».

CREATURE

But the environment is electric: “The kids have a crazy desire to start, you can feel it clearly”. Even though San Donà is a tough opponent: «He has just returned from an excellent year – continues the Da Rold Logistics coach – but the staff has been almost revolutionized». To remain, however, is the setter Matteo Mignano: «A boy from 2002 that I know well – smiles Colussi – having trained him for five years in the youth sector of Cordenons. From Under 15 to 18, the whole process was done with me. We can say that he is my creature ».

AERIAL THIRD

A competition open to various scenarios is announced: «We know that the Volley Team Club gives anyone a hard time, conquering the Pala Barbazza is not easy. Added to this are the emotions of the debut and the inevitable unknowns. In short, straight antennas ». Speaking of emotions, Colussi will also have some thrills: “After twenty years I’ll be back in San Donà, where I played in Serie B. Some managers from that time have remained: it will be a pleasure to find them again.”

DIRECT

Belluno fans will be able to follow the rhinos’ debut on the Lega Volley YouTube channel. The referees designated for the match are Anthony Giglio from Trento and Marco Pernpruner from Verona. Previous? One victory on each side. And the home factor has always jumped.