MOSCOW – “Don’t panic!”. The first to say it, on his social profiles, is none other than Mostik, the cat mascot of the Kerch bridge that connects Russia to Crimea. Same message as Sergey Aksionovgovernor of the peninsula that has completely dependent on Russia since it was annexed by Moscow in 2014. He tries to allay fears of food and fuel shortages by inviting the population to “calm down”.