The last week of approaching the A3 series championship has begun. Da Rold Logistics Belluno prepares its debut on Sunday at 6 pm in San Donà, in the Venetian derby against Paolo Tofoli’s Volley Team club, already beaten at Lambioi in a friendly. Introducing the week leading up to the debut is Captain Alex Paganin.

«Three wins in the last three friendlies means that the team is growing, improving. And work in the right direction. Now what matters is to arrive prepared for Sunday. Our strength has always been the group. And it is this year too: we are solid and united. Even the new grafts were immediately inserted in the best way. From the point of view of the fundamentals, however, this DRL can boast several solutions in attack. And maybe it’s a bit more complete than last season. To avoid there are some blackouts, which risk affecting the matches ».

The captain is polished.

“In the summer, I worked a lot in the gym. I was able to solve some physical problems and fix various aspects related to nutrition. I feel good and ready to face the season ».

With a new coach: Gian Luca Colussi who, until June 2021, was Paganin’s teammate.

«The relationship between us, in reality, is always the same. In the sense that it is based on friendship and esteem. Rather, some dynamics have changed. In the gym I do not address Colussi as if he were a teammate: I know that he is the coach. And I know that respect for roles is the basis of everything ».

Meanwhile, the adrenaline of the debut rises.

«We have a complicated,“ tight ”game ahead of us. San Donà will not be the same team we beat in a friendly match. She will make up for those absent, she will be fierce: in addition, it is known, you never want to lose the first at home. That’s why every ball counts and weighs. But we are ready to fight ».

ADVANCES & POSTPONEMENTS

Legavolley has published the dates of the advances and postponements for the entire first round. As usual, all matches will be broadcast for free on the Legavolley.tv channel.

Rhinos will almost always play on Sundays at 6pm, in both home and away games, with a few rare exceptions. Midweek shifts are scheduled for the third (Wednesday 19 October, with Belluno – Monselice at 20.30 at the Spes Arena) and the eleventh (Thursday 8 December at 18 in Montecchio Maggiore). A postponement is scheduled for the tenth (From Rold Belluno – Parma, Sunday 4 December in Lambioi, at 19 instead of 18), an advance is scheduled for the thirteenth (Macerata – Belluno, Saturday 17 December at 20.30).

YOUTH

On Sunday the DRL Volley team Belluno will also make its debut in Portogruaro, while on Tuesday 11 the U19 team will recover the match against Treviso. The U17s will also enter the scene on Sunday, on the pitch of the Prealpi Motta Pool. Same date for the Under 15, whose debut is expected within the friendly walls against Kosmos. It will be necessary to wait almost until the end of the month, however, to see the D series at work which, having renounced the Veneto Cup, will debut on 22 October in Padua, against the Red Wolves, in the first championship.