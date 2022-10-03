Home World Poland will ask Germany for damages for World War II, it wants 1.3 trillion
World

Poland will ask Germany for damages for World War II, it wants 1.3 trillion

by admin
Poland will ask Germany for damages for World War II, it wants 1.3 trillion

The diplomatic note with which the government of Warsaw officially asks Germany for reparations due to the Second World War amounting to 1,300 billion euros was signed today by the Polish Foreign Minister, Zbigniew Rau.

This was announced by the minister himself during the press conference, specifying that the question will certainly be one of the important issues during his meeting with the German counterpart Annalena Baerbock tomorrow in the Polish capital.

“With this procedure we hope to close the painful chapters of the past and ensure that our bilateral relations are based on justice and truth”, explained Rau according to which Germany should compensate the material and non-material damages suffered by the Polish state during the aggression of September 1939 as well as during the years of occupation of the Polish territories (up to the year 1945).

Repairs, the minister continued, should concern both the families of the victims and the state institutions, such as banks, museums, etc. The spokesman for the Polish Foreign Ministry, Lukasz Jasina, explained that the formal sending of the note will take place in a short time.

See also  Yellow stickers on the doors and appeals to report. In Moscow there is a hunt for "traitors"

You may also like

Usa, abuse and sex: women’s football ends up...

British government announces abandonment of tax cuts for...

One hundred cows à la Meloni to be...

Eduard Yurevich Khudaynatov, Russian oligarch close to Putin,...

Alessia Piperno, the Italians who were with her...

Avian Influenza Outbreak Kills 48 Million Birds in...

France, the general secretary of the Elysée Alexis...

The Russians are also losing ground in Kherson....

Avian Influenza Outbreak Kills 48 Million Birds in...

Iran: for Ayatollah Khamenei, the hand of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy