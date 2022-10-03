The diplomatic note with which the government of Warsaw officially asks Germany for reparations due to the Second World War amounting to 1,300 billion euros was signed today by the Polish Foreign Minister, Zbigniew Rau.

This was announced by the minister himself during the press conference, specifying that the question will certainly be one of the important issues during his meeting with the German counterpart Annalena Baerbock tomorrow in the Polish capital.

“With this procedure we hope to close the painful chapters of the past and ensure that our bilateral relations are based on justice and truth”, explained Rau according to which Germany should compensate the material and non-material damages suffered by the Polish state during the aggression of September 1939 as well as during the years of occupation of the Polish territories (up to the year 1945).

Repairs, the minister continued, should concern both the families of the victims and the state institutions, such as banks, museums, etc. The spokesman for the Polish Foreign Ministry, Lukasz Jasina, explained that the formal sending of the note will take place in a short time.