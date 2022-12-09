Trento-Paykan 3-1 (25-20, 25-21, 25-27, 25-19) Trentino Volley is again in the semifinals of the Club World Cup (this is the tenth participation and it has won 5). Tonight’s match against one of the Belo Horizonte teams (Minas) will serve to define in which position Trento will finish, first or second. But the races on Saturday and Sunday for the medals are already safe. Trento gets back up in the fourth set after a very long blackout at the sports hall which suspends the third set, which lasted one hour and 18 minutes. Consolidated training for Angelo Lorenzetti who returns to this gym exactly one year after losing the semifinal with Civitanova and finishing third in the World Cup in 2021. Trento focuses on its key points, but fails to break the balance with the Iranian Paykan team . Then it’s the usual Lisinac, with a block, who conquers the first real break (17-15) thanks to a big block. Both teams push a lot in serving to undermine the opponent’s game. And it’s still the block (Lavia plus Podrascanin) that makes the difference for Trentino Volley (25-200). The match goes much better for Kaziyski and his companions: they break the set immediately thanks to the serve and then continue to hammer the Iranians in the block and in attack. The Asian team comes under pressure and crashes while Sbertoli uses the central players more and more. The Iranian team gets off to a great start in the third set and Trento seems to be “distracted” the Paykan continues to keep the ball change, improves in rice (the bench makes some changes) and raises his shot. Trento cancels 4 points of disadvantage: 16-16. And with Michieletto he overtakes.