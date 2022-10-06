Home Sports Volleyball. Little girls celebrating for the two stars of Imoco Conegliano
Volleyball. Little girls celebrating for the two stars of Imoco Conegliano

Under the net with the “panthers”. An evening of great emotions for the young athletes of New Dolomiti Volley. In the gymnasium of the Agosti di Belluno institute, the girls of the Belluno club celebrated two very special guests, Robin De Kruijf and Ylenia Pericati, two columns of Imoco Conegliano, the Italian volleyball club that last season won the A1 championship, Italian Cup and Super Cup.Video by Gian Paolo Perona

00:36

