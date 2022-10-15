Very hard outburst of the blue in tears after the success against the United States. Then the clarification: “I could take a break, we’ll see next summer”

The outburst comes at the end of the game, along with the tears. Italy has just won the bronze medal at the Volleyball World Cup when Paola Egonu, the strongest Italian player and one of the strongest in the world, approaches the sidelines and turns to her agent, Marco Raguzzoni, who also manages the ct Davide Mazzanti.

“You can’t understand, you can’t understand. It’s my last in the national team. They asked me why I was Italian … I’m tired.” All captured on video. These are few words, but terrible if you think about the value of the player who uttered it. A case that was in the air and that we had anticipated today, talking about the possible Italvolley revolution: via coach Mazzanti together with Egonu?

The clarification — The minutes pass, the blue are awarded and Egonu returns to the microphones of the Rai, but this time the tones are different: “I’m very tired now, I could take a break from the national team, but I’m not saying to leave it.” The interviews continue, Paola arrives at the Federvolley microphones and confirms: “The blue? For now we don’t know, we’ll see next summer”. And on the racist phrase that she would have been addressed to her she closes: “You have to ask whoever said it.”

