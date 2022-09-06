BELLUNO

It will be a special challenge, needless to hide it. It will be for everyone, because it doesn’t happen every day to see the vice-champion team of Europe at work: that is, Itas Trentino, ready to reach the Spes Arena to face the Da Rold Logistics Belluno (Friday 9, 6 pm: admission is free).

But it will be doubly special for Paolo Bristot. Yes, because Paolo is not only a capable executive and the new head of the DRL youth sector. He is also Alessandro’s father: hitter and fresh European Under 18 title, won in the Azzurri shirt during the summer. Now, however, after the parenthesis with the national team, “Ale” has resumed training in the ranks of his club: yes, itas Trentino.

Alessandro Bristot in the Itas Trentino jersey

And since the first team lacks five athletes involved in the World Cup (Sbertoli, Lavia, Micheletto, in addition to the Serbs Lisinac and Podrascanin, without considering the free of Italy Under 20, Laurenzano), here is Bristot, in this first part of the season , joined the group of coach Angelo Lorenzetti on a permanent basis. And on Friday he will face the “rhinos” as an opponent. In addition to dad Paolo.

«It will be an exciting moment – smiles the manager of the Belluno nursery – I won’t hide it. Who will I cheer for? For volleyball: a sport that has given a lot to me and now also to my son. Thanks to volleyball, Alessandro came into contact with people with a high moral profile: people who contributed to his growth ». In short, on Friday Paolo’s heart will inevitably be divided in half: «Ale is pursuing an important path. And with their own legs. I never wanted to direct him in any way: at most he asked me for some advice ».

In the meantime, Bristot senior has begun his journey at the helm of the “cantera”.

“I have always enjoyed working with young people very much. In addition to continuing in the wake of what has been done in the past with Spes, we want to field further ideas regarding the organization and enhancement of young people. It will be important to “enter” schools and involve teachers of gymnastics and physical education, so as to restore a discourse oriented towards recruitment. Furthermore, the comparison with the companies of the province is fundamental. Together we can do something relevant and useful for our young people, who must be given the opportunity to practice volleyball and compete with their peers ».

Right now, the Dolomite nursery has about seventy members, from Under 13 to Under 19.

«A first team that acts as a driving force for the movement – concludes Bristot – is important because it creates interest and enthusiasm. And it allows you to keep the boys on the ground: we have the A3 Series, it is no longer necessary to leave Belluno to raise the bar ».