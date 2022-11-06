Under the eyes of the Italian national team coach, Fefè De Giorgi (ovation for him at PalaMazzola), Gas Sales Piacenza finds the second consecutive away victory and after beating Siena, they also liquidate Taranto, having the better of a Jewel Prisma without Alletti (abdominal tear remedied against Padua) and with the other central Larizza in less than optimal physical conditions.

Taranto-Piacenza 0-3 (16-25, 19-25, 23-25)

—

The Emilians are full for the second time this season and propose Leal again in the initial starting six, absent in the last two outings. In the first set Piacenza overwhelms Taranto on the serve, immediately put under pressure in reception (deployed to 4, with Stefani to take a slice of the field) especially from the left-handed Romanò (2 aces for him). A long empty pass by the Apulians and a break of eight consecutive points from Piacenza that goes from 8-9 to 8-16. A groove that will remain until the end of the set closed by an ace from Leal on Antonov. Emilians who also close with 70% in attack In the second set Piacenza starts in a rocket (2-7) and will take the five points advantage to the end although Taranto tries several times to get closer (11-13, 14-17, 16-19) but every time he dared something he was thrown back by the full-arm attacks of the ruthless Lucarelli and Leal, the latter closes the set with 6 points and 75% in attack. In the third set Taranto shows it does not want to give up and puts piacenza in difficulty with the float of its power plants that contribute to bringing the Ionians even to + 4 with Piacenza (14-10, 15-11) that gets nervous and makes mistakes never seen before (two out attacks by Lucarelli, line beaten by Caneschi). An impromptu blank pass that puts the wrench in Piacenza who gets back on track by drawing 15-15 and overtaking 15-16, with Brizard taking the reins of the game back in hand. Lucarelli makes ace (16-18) but Taranto remains stuck and finds the same (20-20) thanks to a video check called on a dunk by Leal. Parity until 23-23 then a first half by Simon and an ace by Brizard. Tomorrow the other races of the sixth day. (Giovanni Saracino)