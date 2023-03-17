news-txt”>

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Piacenza is investigating a dozen deaths related to Covid that occurred in Piacenza during the period of greatest emergency linked to the pandemic. The news was reported this morning by the newspaper Libertà, specifying that at the moment there are no people registered in the register of suspects. The prosecutor’s initiative is linked to that of Bergamo where the magistrates are trying to ascertain whether part of the thousands of deaths from Covid could have been avoided.

The Piacenza cases in question are those that the Orobic judiciary – to which hundreds of complaints from the association of family members ‘Serene and always united’ have converged – has sorted out to colleagues from Piacenza and other prosecutors in northern Italy. The hypotheses of crime are aggravated culpable epidemic, manslaughter, refusal of official documents and forgery. (HANDLE).