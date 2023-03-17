Here we go again. When an answer is needed, the Lazio collapses and says goodbye to Europe. A victory at the AFAS Stadion was needed to overturn the qualification issue, but, just like in the first leg, after the momentary advantage, the biancocelesti conceded a goal in each half and collapsed againstTHE. More continuous and determined the team of Jansenwhich confirms the nightmare away game for the Capitoline club with a merciless figure: only one victory away fromOlympic in the international arena in the last 18 matches (two in the last 20).

Lazio, the words of Sarri after the knockout with AZ

Horror statistics also combined with tradition, which unfortunately for Lazio is confirmed. In fact, for the sixth time in history, after losing the first leg at home in a European knockout round, the Biancocelesti were unable to overturn the score away. A question of structure for Sarri: «We don’t have the structure to do more competitions. Every time we make five or six changes we pay the consequences. We are probably not ready and we have to work a lot». A year and a half of work was therefore not enough to improve a performance that remains negative in Europe.

Lazio, the elimination numbers

Lazio is thus the only Italian team to go out in the round of 16 in the international arena and does so by losing on several fronts. She was the only one to be knocked out both in the first leg and in the second leg, with the same result (2-1) and always comeback. Unlike in the championship, the defense did not perform as it should and after the 11 goals conceded in the six Europa League games, 4 more arrived in as many Conference games. An average of 1.5 per game as opposed to the sensational 0.73 in the league. The attack weighs heavily with only 12 goals scored in the ten European games, with the lowest average among all the Italians (1.2 per game). Against AZ he returns to scoring Felipe Anderson after almost two months, but despite the balance in the attacks (25 to 23) the number of shots attempted weighs heavily: 15 by Jansen’s team and only 6 by Sarri’s. Fragile defense and soft attack: this is how Lazio greets Europe.