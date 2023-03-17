Sleep is one of the cornerstones of health . It is the message, simple and clear, chosen by the World Sleep Society for the World sleep day 2023 , which falls this year on March 17, the Friday before the vernal equinox. Resting well is essential for physical, mental and social well-being. And not only.

Sleep is also considered one of the best beauty cures. Indeed, a night’s rest favors

cell renewal and it is also the moment in which melatonin comes into play, the hormone which plays the role of chronological “pacemaker” of the body and which fights free radicals, the cause of aging, with an anti-oxidant action. It also increases during the night

the production of collagen, the protein that has the extraordinary ability to unite and make tissues more compact, the skin is not exposed to UV rays, which favor the onset of wrinkles and skin spots, nor to any stress, which makes it more receptive to moisturizing and restorative beauty treatments, such as creams and serums. How much sleep to feel good? Experts advise

between seven and nine hours a night.