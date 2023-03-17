Game developer Splash Damage has announced that it is teaming up with Mike “Shroud” Grzesiek and Chris “Sacriel” Ball to create an open-world survival game.

Currently called Project Astrid, we’re told the game is the developer’s“Bold Progress”this title gives them“The opportunity to build a new original world, like Brink and Dirty Bomb. But, we’re now free to do it on a much more ambitious scale.Chris and I had perfected our vision for the next step in the survival genre, and with Splash Damage we started building it. We want to make the best survival game ever, and with Sacriel’s brains and Splash Damage’s team, I know we can do it,” Shroud explain.

Splash Damage shared that Project Astrid is still in pre-production and we can expect more info and reveals in the near future. Additionally, the developer has confirmed that it is still hard at work on Transformers: Reactivate.