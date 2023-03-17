Home Technology Shroud is making a AAA open world survival game – Project Astrid – Gamereactor
Technology

Shroud is making a AAA open world survival game – Project Astrid – Gamereactor

by admin
Shroud is making a AAA open world survival game – Project Astrid – Gamereactor

Game developer Splash Damage has announced that it is teaming up with Mike “Shroud” Grzesiek and Chris “Sacriel” Ball to create an open-world survival game.

Currently called Project Astrid, we’re told the game is the developer’s“Bold Progress”this title gives them“The opportunity to build a new original world, like Brink and Dirty Bomb. But, we’re now free to do it on a much more ambitious scale.Chris and I had perfected our vision for the next step in the survival genre, and with Splash Damage we started building it. We want to make the best survival game ever, and with Sacriel’s brains and Splash Damage’s team, I know we can do it,” Shroud explain.

Splash Damage shared that Project Astrid is still in pre-production and we can expect more info and reveals in the near future. Additionally, the developer has confirmed that it is still hard at work on Transformers: Reactivate.

See also  NASA Releases Rare "Double Star System" Image Captured by James Webb Space Telescope | HYPEBEAST

You may also like

Software from Fraunhofer IGD: reconstructing the colors of...

Pecco Bagnaia launches its digital collection with VR46...

London Spitfire Statement After Inappropriate Language Scandal –...

International Day of Recycling: Interview Dr. Spoo

Resident Evil 4 Remake, a video game classic...

Scientists: Advanced civilizations live in the sun, and...

finally some good news for Musk

Resident Evil 4 Remake, a video game classic...

About our relationship to text and author after...

Streaming TV series, films and documentaries, for free...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy