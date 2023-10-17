Uncertainty Surrounds Future of Former Aura Area Development in Genoa

Quinto purifier closed for safety reasons; New swimming pool in Genoa’s east uncertain

The residents of Genoa’s eastern part were left disappointed and confused as several construction projects came to a halt, raising concerns about the completion of long-awaited facilities.

One such project is the Quinto purifier, which has been closed for safety reasons. This news comes as a blow to the community, as the purifier was expected to improve the local infrastructure and ensure a cleaner environment. However, due to undisclosed safety issues, the project has been put on hold indefinitely.

Another project that has left the residents uncertain is the construction of a new swimming pool. Despite the initial excitement surrounding the project, the exact location and timeline for its construction remain unknown. This lack of information has left residents wondering when they can expect to enjoy the new facility.

The situation worsens with the New Carlini project, which has come to a complete standstill. The sudden stoppage has raised questions about the future of the project and its potential impact on the surrounding area. The absence of any visible progress has left locals frustrated and concerned about the potential consequences of a half-finished development.

Adding to the list of unfinished projects is the ambitious plan of a large gym, complete with parking and dedicated to indoor sports like volleyball and basketball. Promised by Mayor Marco Bucci in 2020, the project was meant to include 300 seats for the public. However, doubts have been cast over its completion as the company responsible questions its feasibility due to rising costs.

The former Aura area has become a focal point for discussions on the uncertainties surrounding these projects. Following the sudden demolition of the former factory, residents eagerly awaited construction activity but were met with disappointingly empty construction sites. Months passed with no progress, until the Municipality revealed the reason behind the delays.

According to the Municipality, the works at the former Aura area have been stopped due to a significant increase in the cost of materials. Consequently, the construction company has been granted a one-year extension of the building permit to reassess costs and ensure the project’s long-term sustainability. This revelation has left residents with a mixture of doubt and concern about the future of the project.

Lorenzo Garzarelli, the red-green councilor, expressed his reservations about the outcome of the project considering the cost-related challenges. He emphasized that the plans were comprehensive, involving a gym, a 5000 square meter park, and new residences. Garzarelli hopes that these projects do not become symbolic of abandoned dreams, and that the completed facilities do not end up being obsolete due to prolonged construction delays.

Garzarelli also raised the issue of vacant houses and a declining population in Genoa, urging the authorities to prioritize completing essential projects such as sports facilities and public parks. He emphasized that these interventions would not only bring benefits to the community but also contribute to the rejuvenation of the Levante area.

As the uncertainty looms over these ambitious projects, residents of Genoa’s eastern part anxiously await further updates from the Municipality. They hope that the issues surrounding costs and construction delays can be resolved swiftly, allowing them to enjoy the long-awaited facilities that were promised to them.