The volleyball season never stops. Just over a month ago, Fefè De Giorgi’s blues graduated as world champions. Immediately after the start of the SuperLega, the championship of stars, and now the 2022 Super Cup will break in. The first title of the season will be awarded in Sardinia, at the PalaPirastu in Cagliari, with a Final Four scheduled for October 31st and 1st. November. On the field the first four of the last championship that will bring the great volleyball back to the island.

The first day will be dedicated to the semifinals. The Italian champions of Cucine Lube Civitanova will face the Valsa Group Modena, fourth in the regular season. Then it will be the turn of Sir Safety Susa Perugia, winner of the Italian Cup and Scudetto finalist, to challenge the reigning champions of Itas Trentino, holders of the trophy. The long streak of direct confrontations between these two clubs starts again, which last season faced each other 8 times: once for all the Champions League semi-final return won at the golden set by Trento. The day after the final for the third place, which returns on the occasion of this 27th edition proposing the experiment of the timer of 15 seconds for the joke, and to close the final for the title.

The Del Monte Supercoppa will bring together eight world champions in Sardinia and four Italians returning from the triumphs in the Under 20 and Under 22 European Championships played this summer. In the Lube Civitanova on the field the central Simone Anzani, the hitter Mattia Bottolo and the best free of the World Championship Fabio Balaso, in addition to the very young Ionut Ambrose, Under20 European champion in September, and Mattia Gottardo, Under22 continental champion in July. With the Modena shirt the captain of Italy Under22 Tommaso Rinaldi, also proclaimed best hitter of the European category. Not to mention the world championship gold medals sported by Sir Safety Susa Perugia who will field in the control room the blue captain Simone Giannelli, best setter and best player of the World Cup, in addition to the returning Roberto Russo. Itas Trentino will instead be able to count on the trio Michieletto-Sbertoli-Lavia, as well as on the Under20 European champion (and best free) Gabriele Laurenzano. These are joined by Alessandro Piccinelli, European gold a year ago.

The event was presented in the Council Room of the Palazzo Viceregio in Cagliari by the president of the FIPAV Sardinia Regional Committee, Eliseo Secci: “It is a real challenge for us, it will involve many of our people and our fans, and we are proud to host the event. We know that certain events are normally played in sports halls that can accommodate very large numbers of people, our PalaPirastu will hold “only” 2200, but we hope that thanks to this Super Cup in Cagliari, a sporting culture will be born, as well as further stimulating the institutions attention to sport “.

The president of the Serie A Volleyball League, Massimo Righi, also bets on the island: «We are often asked why we are organizing the Super Cup in Cagliari. Because we believe that in Sardinia there is a huge population of volleyball fans, I experienced the 2011 Super Cup here, a very successful edition, and last year’s Under21 World Cup. Sure, 5,000 people won’t be there, but we hope it can be a small seed planted in a land like this. Let’s not forget that we are world champions, eight of them will be on the field for this two days. Our club events are probably those with the highest level in the world, even outside of Italy they have a gigantic scope. The final for the third place will be a further gem for the spectators who will be able to watch you live at the arena, not having so far many opportunities to see top-level competitions live ».

The hashtag #delmontesupercoppa will accompany tweets and photos of the fans. Great prominence also on the Facebook page «Lega Vollavolo Serie A» and the Instagram channel @legavolley, which will follow the event with videos, live shows, curious shots and continuous updates, as well as the new TikTok channel for fun contents that will tell from another point of view. given the Super Cup. At the forefront also the Instagram channel @delmonteitalia with exclusive contents.